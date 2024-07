Charity cloth bags sold like hot cakes

This happened again recently in Salzburg. Vivien Daniel is studying Innovation and Management in Tourism at the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences in Puch-Urstein. The young designer created a collection of funky fabric bags and sewed them herself. The Ostermiething native also took care of the sales herself. With success: Daniel raised 1000 euros. One hundred percent of the proceeds were recently donated to Salzburg Children's Cancer Aid. Chairwoman Claudia Kopp was delighted with the creative efforts for a good cause.