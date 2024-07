12,88! Strametz doesn’t let it get him down

"A solid run!"

The 20-year-old Diessl showed good form two and a half weeks before his Olympic start: "The race was okay, I ran well. It even felt faster than the time was. It was certainly a good last training session before the Games." Coach Beate Hochleitner was also "satisfied" with her protégé's performance: "It was a solid run, which is good to build on!" Two days earlier, Diessl had finished fifth in La Chaux-de-Fonds (SUI) in 13.55.