Several dead
Israeli army: terrorists hit in school
On Tuesday, many people were again killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Tents were hit in the southern city of Khan Younis. The Israeli army announced that it had attacked "terrorists" in an UNRWA school in the Nuseirat area.
They had directed and planned numerous attacks on soldiers in the Gaza Strip. According to Israel, appropriate steps were taken to prevent harm to the civilian population. On this occasion, Hamas was once again accused of misusing civilian facilities as bases or shields in violation of international law.
Commander attacked
In addition, a commander of a naval unit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is said to have been attacked from the air. "We are investigating reports that several civilians were injured as a result of the attack," the Israeli army said. The information could not initially be independently verified.
The army said it had already attacked 40 targets in the Gaza Strip from the air on Monday, including sniper and observation posts as well as Hamas military installations. "Over the course of the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists," it said of the operation in Rafah.
Half of Hamas eliminated?
The Israeli military reported that half of the Hamas military leadership had been eliminated. 14,000 fighters have been killed or captured since the beginning of the operation. In total, almost 39,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war and almost 90,000 have been injured. These figures do not differentiate between civilians and fighters.
According to Hamas, at least 49 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including in the airstrike on the school run by the UNRWA aid organization.
