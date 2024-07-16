No cooling down
Dog days: This was the Styrian heat pole
The current heatwave reached its peak for the time being on Tuesday. At 34.4 degrees, Bad Radkersburg was the Styrian heat pole. There is no real cooling in sight until the middle of next week at least.
The monkey heat still has Styria firmly in its grip: meteorologists had forecast up to 35 degrees for the south-east of the country on Tuesday. It turned out to be 34.4 degrees in Bad Radkersburg, the Styrian heat pole of the day. And the temperatures were also high elsewhere, especially in the south and east: Leibnitz (34), Bad Gleichenberg (33.7), Fürstenfeld (33.4) as well as Hartberg and Graz (33.3) were the hottest places in Styria.
Thunderstorms, but no thunderstorms
And as so often in recent days, the extreme heat is likely to be a harbinger of thunderstorms, which are expected from the late afternoon, especially in the Upper Mur Valley: "It can really pour down in places, but severe thunderstorms with hail and storms are not to be expected at present," says Geosphere meteorologist Martin Kulmer.
Slight cooling
Tomorrow, Wednesday, it will be "three or four degrees cooler. We'll 'only' have highs of around 30, 31 degrees," says Kulmer. Thunderstorms are expected again in the afternoon.
For those Styrians who are already tired of the heat, however, the weather expert has no all-clear: "From the current perspective, we can definitely expect daytime highs of around 30, 32 degrees until the middle of next week, and we'll hardly cool down at night either, with lows of around 18, 19 degrees."
