Dog days: This was the Styrian heat pole

The monkey heat still has Styria firmly in its grip: meteorologists had forecast up to 35 degrees for the south-east of the country on Tuesday. It turned out to be 34.4 degrees in Bad Radkersburg, the Styrian heat pole of the day. And the temperatures were also high elsewhere, especially in the south and east: Leibnitz (34), Bad Gleichenberg (33.7), Fürstenfeld (33.4) as well as Hartberg and Graz (33.3) were the hottest places in Styria.