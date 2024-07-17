Final financial collapse looms after storms

"The damage here is immense and is estimated at several million euros," says Mayor Günther Vallant. In his municipality of Frantschach-St. Gertraud, the Kamper Bach and the Fraßbach have become raging rivers that flow into the Lavant. "The whole village, from the municipality to the kindergarten, an inn, the schoolyard and the police station have been flooded. The flood protection extension on the Lavant, which was opened in 2021, has held, but: "There is a lot of damage there too." There is talk of a 40-year flood.