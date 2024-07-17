4.9 million euros
Luxury estate agent offers contested castle
The relocation of the Berg agricultural college has been decided. The requests for reuse remained unheard. A luxury estate agent has put the historic castle up for sale, with a reported purchase price of 4.9 million euros.
"Bergheim Castle will be "privatized" - that has been decided and the anger in the municipality of Feldkirchen/D. is great. "For years, we have been committed to preserving the castle as a school location and keeping the site open to the public," says Mayor David Allerstorfer, who does not know how long the building yard and the waste collection center, which are located on the site, can still be used. It is certain that the agricultural college will move to the new Waizenkirchen education center in the 2026/27 school year.
16.4 hectares of land
The market is now being "sounded out" and a luxury real estate agent from Linz has been commissioned by the Landesimmobilien-Gesellschaft to sell the historic castle and its 16.4 hectares of land. Although there is no price in the tender, the castle, which has a history of more than 500 years, is valued at €4.9 million. "More than 1,000 citizens have voted against the sale by petition, and there is also a unanimous municipal council resolution in favor of preserving it as a school location and also support for the preservation of the cultural heritage. This is a mandate to keep fighting," says Allerstorfer, who questions why the sale is being handled by a real estate agency, as the estimated sale price involves fees of around €176,000.
It would be a cultural disaster if Bergheim Castle were simply sold to the highest bidder. As a municipality, we are continuing to fight for a sensible subsequent use.
David Allerstorfer, Bürgermeister von Feldkirchen an der Donau
"Surprisingly many inquiries from interested parties"
Estate agent Diether Raffelsberger confirms that there is a "surprisingly lively demand". The proceeds should be as high as possible for the province of Upper Austria and the subsequent use should be "appropriate to the character of a castle". "The solution should also meet the needs of the region," says Provincial Councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger.
