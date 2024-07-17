Luxury estate agent offers contested castle

16.4 hectares of land

The market is now being "sounded out" and a luxury real estate agent from Linz has been commissioned by the Landesimmobilien-Gesellschaft to sell the historic castle and its 16.4 hectares of land. Although there is no price in the tender, the castle, which has a history of more than 500 years, is valued at €4.9 million. "More than 1,000 citizens have voted against the sale by petition, and there is also a unanimous municipal council resolution in favor of preserving it as a school location and also support for the preservation of the cultural heritage. This is a mandate to keep fighting," says Allerstorfer, who questions why the sale is being handled by a real estate agency, as the estimated sale price involves fees of around €176,000.