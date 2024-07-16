Wiener Linien and ÖBB: Management failure!

Nobody would think of closing two hospitals at the same time. Or the Gürtel and Tangente. But that's exactly what happened to the public transport system this summer: two vital traffic arteries were taken away from the Viennese at once. The subway chaos predicted by the "Krone" has come to pass. Responsible for this: the recently contractually extended Wiener Linien boss Alexandra Reinagl and ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä.