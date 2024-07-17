Innsbruck is now becoming more colorful again despite the construction site

Did you have projects from other cities as a model?

We deal with the topic of "public space" in different cities on different scales. The idea is also to create a commercial-free offer so that guests - whether tourists or locals - can use this space. It is public and belongs to everyone, so it should remain usable. Nevertheless, nothing should be taken away from the catering trade. It's important to make it low-threshold and easy to understand so that it's not too academic.