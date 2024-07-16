Allocation of top EU jobs
Metsola may remain head of parliament in Brussels
The Maltese Roberta Metsola from the European People's Party (EPP) was re-elected President of the European Parliament on Tuesday with 562 votes. She therefore received significantly more than the 312 votes required for a majority and has now been elected for a further two and a half years.
It is "difficult to put into words what it means for a woman born on an island in the Mediterranean to stand here today", said Maltese Metsola in her speech before the election.
"My passion for this project has not waned." She sees herself as a bridge-builder: "I want to work with all of you and bring people together." The role of parliament must be strengthened: It must become a "political powerhouse". Her only rival, the Spaniard Irene Montero from the European Left, received 61 votes.
"We must extend the hand of Europe"
In her speech after the election, Metsola outlined her priorities. These include strengthening the rule of law and the social pillar, further support for Ukraine and EU enlargement: "We must reach out to Europe where the criteria are met." Metsola also renewed her call for Parliament to have the right of initiative to propose legislation. So far, only the Commission can do this.
There are 720 MEPs in the EU Parliament in this term of office:
699 MEPs cast their votes in the secret ballot on Tuesday. Of these, 623 were valid and therefore important for calculating the majority of 312. The large majority for the Maltese MEP means that she was also supported by MEPs from the far-right parliamentary groups.
ÖVP jubilant about Metsola
"Roberta Metsola stands for European democracy and for a future-oriented, strong Europe. She represents clear positions in our interests, such as strong external border protection and safeguarding prosperity by strengthening Europe as a business location", said Reinhold Lopatka, ÖVP delegation leader in the European Parliament, welcoming the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
