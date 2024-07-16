In this tropical heat: cars can become death traps

Fortunately, an attentive animal lover in Graz also took a closer look. She noticed that a dog had been left in a company car in temperatures of over 30 degrees. It barked excitedly at first, then fell silent. The courageous woman dialed the company's number and confronted the owner. The owner came back, but was unreasonable and said that he no longer wanted the dog anyway. "Odin", a very friendly male Amstaff, ended up at the shelter and is now being cared for at Noah's Ark. The poor guy has open wounds on his neck . . .