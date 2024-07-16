For children and animals
In this tropical heat: cars can become death traps
The temperatures, which often rise above 30 degrees, are not only a problem for us humans - they can also be life-threatening for animals. Therefore: Never leave them in the car! Don't go for a walk on hot asphalt! Dog "Odin" was rescued from a hot car at the last second; and was then sent to a home ...
There is a simple rule of thumb: take off your shoes and walk a distance on asphalt, sidewalks or streets. If that's too hot for our feet, it's even hotter for the paws of our four-legged friends. Air temperatures of 30 degrees easily heat up asphalt and the like to 50 degrees and more! Experts recommend it, but common sense clearly dictates: during these high summer temperatures, you should only walk your dog in the early morning or in the evening and never on hot surfaces.
And please always provide fresh water. Wild animals, from birds to bees to hedgehogs, are also extremely grateful for this.
Another life-saving rule of the hour: never leave your dog in the car. This could be fatal in the shade, but could have fatal consequences in the sun, not forgetting how quickly shadows move. And please, to observers or passers-by: Never simply look away!
Fortunately, an attentive animal lover in Graz also took a closer look. She noticed that a dog had been left in a company car in temperatures of over 30 degrees. It barked excitedly at first, then fell silent. The courageous woman dialed the company's number and confronted the owner. The owner came back, but was unreasonable and said that he no longer wanted the dog anyway. "Odin", a very friendly male Amstaff, ended up at the shelter and is now being cared for at Noah's Ark. The poor guy has open wounds on his neck . . .
