Makes promises
Babler asks non-voters to vote for the SPÖ
In an open letter, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler addresses all those people who are disenchanted with politics and do not want to take part in the upcoming National Council elections. He apologizes for the "political game" in which his party has also "lost itself" and promises to be "a strong voice" for those who have been disappointed in recent years.
The problems Babler addresses in the open letter range from the lack of childcare to rising rents and low pensions. Babler says: "We see the problems and will solve them. Give us a chance, I promise you, we will take it."
In his post on his social media channels, the federal party leader also hints at where a SPÖ government could take us: "For years, too little has been invested in the healthcare sector. The corporations, on the other hand, say: whatever the cost. We urgently need money for affordable housing and the education of our children. But the government refuses to tax billionaires, even though the richest five families own more than half of all Austrians combined."
Babler: "These are conditions like in the monarchy"
Just a few days ago - on the occasion of the publication of the latest Global Wealth Report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) - Babler reiterated his call for a millionaires' tax: "When 400 super-rich people own more than a third of all the money in Austria and therefore as much as 7.2 million people in Austria combined, it's like a monarchy."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
