Djoker sphere as a goal
Alcaraz: “I don’t know where my limits are!”
Two Grand Slam titles this year, four in total - and he's only 21 years old: Carlos Alcaraz has laid the foundations to perhaps one day reach similar spheres to his defeated Wimbledon final opponent Novak Djokovic in the future.
"That's my main goal. That's my dream at the moment," emphasized the Spaniard, who clearly prevailed 6:2, 6:2, 7:6(4) in the grass court classic on Sunday. Djokovic is the measure of all things with 24 major triumphs.
At Wimbledon, however, the Serb suffered his second consecutive defeat in the final against Alcaraz after a five-set battle in 2023. Alcaraz is only the sixth professional of the Open Era since 1968 to win the title at Wimbledon directly after the French Open and the youngest to do so.
"If I don't continue, then ..."
He also retained his "clean slate" in major finals, lifting the trophy at his fourth attempt. "It doesn't matter if I've already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21. If I don't carry on, then all these tournaments won't matter to me," said Alcaraz.
He will try to keep winning. "I don't know where my limits are. I don't want to think about it," added the Spaniard. He just wants to enjoy and keep dreaming: "Let's see!"
"At the same table" with the greats
In any case, the aim is to "sit at the same table" as the greats after a long career. In addition to Djokovic, these include the Spaniard Rafael Nadal (22) and the Swiss Roger Federer (20).
Alcaraz has an advantage over them, as they had fewer major titles to their name before their 22nd birthday. Djokovic had only one, as did Federer, while Nadal had three.
The Swiss has long since retired, the era of the Spaniard is in its final stages - leaving only Djokovic as an active rival. However, he is being increasingly overshadowed by the new generation.
"I think it's good for tennis when ..."
This also includes South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner, who continues to lead the ATP rankings this week ahead of Djokovic, who has yet to win an ATP tournament this year, and Alcaraz.
"I think it's good for tennis when new faces win the big titles," emphasized the young star from Murcia. He has a good rivalry with Australian Open champion Sinner. Nick Kyrgios, himself a losing finalist against Djokovic at Wimbledon two years ago, spoke "definitely" of a "changing of the guard".
There were similar comments in the Spanish press. "With Roger Federer retired and Rafa Nadal on the way to ending his career, Carlos Alcaraz dealt another blow to Novak Djokovic on Sunday. And with it the spirit of the 'Big Three', who dominated world tennis in a tyrannical manner for almost two decades with the Swiss, the Spaniard and the Serb," it said in the "AS".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.