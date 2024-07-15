Technical problems
New craftsman bonus starts with online glitch
From today, Monday, the new tradesmen's bonus can be applied for. But the start has been bumpy: There was talk of technical problems on the website and there were delays, repairs were probably necessary. The telephone hotline is still not available.
There is a subsidy of up to 2000 euros towards the cost of labor for many repairs and new installations. The craftsman bonus can be applied for online. Interest seems to be high, or the site was not equipped for the many clicks. Because the platform failed on the first day of application.
It said: "There are currently technical problems with the application submission due to the high demand. Please try again at a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience!" (see screenshot)
Hotline not available
Customers can hardly expect any help from the hotline at the moment either. If you call, all you get is a taped voice. After a short time, they are told that the number is currently unavailable. Interested applicants will therefore have to continue to wait.
Although the link to the online application could be clicked on, the technology played a trick on the application, so some fields could not be filled in at all or you jumped around between the points. Incidentally, an ID Austria or photo ID is required to process the form. Let's hope that there won't be any more mishaps with the identification process ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
