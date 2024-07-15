Press comments on the 2:1
“The agony continues, the pain continues”
While Spain are in seventh heaven, the frustration of the English could hardly be greater. Read here how the international media summed up the 2:1 in the European Championship final.
SPAIN:
"Marca:
"The fourth miracle. Spain sealed their fourth European Championship, the one of hope, with a memorable victory after an unleashed second half. This team deserves to bring the people to the streets and Luis de la Fuente is about to become one of the greats in the encyclopaedia of our soccer."
"Mundo Deportivo:
"Historic. Spain have become the first team to win their fourth European Championship after beating England 2-1 in the final in Berlin. Luis de la Fuente's team won a hard-fought game right to the end thanks to goals from Nico Williams after a pass from Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal, who was set up by Cucurella after his friend Palmer equalized. Justice. La Roja are deserved European champions and herald a new era in soccer."
"As:
"Kings of Europe again. Spain has won, soccer has won. Rarely does a championship do such justice to a group of players who have dedicated themselves to the beautiful game with the ball. We already have a photo, the image of Álvaro Morata raising the trophy to the sky in Berlin, as Ferran Olivella did in Madrid in 1964, or Iker Casillas in Vienna and Kiev in 2008 and 2012. (...) Twelve years after this European Championship, La Roja have managed to enchant the world with their soccer and their talents. How good it is to be the kings of Europe again."
"Sport:
"Spain back in paradise. Spain has defied the inventor of soccer and won its fourth European Championship - a unique record. No one had more reason to boast, because no opponent had more charm than Luis de la Fuente's team. There has never been a champion with more goals, never a winner with seven consecutive victories, four of them against world champions."
ENGLAND:
"Telegraph:
"The agony continues. The pain continues. And on and on. 58 years and it still goes on for England. Gareth Southgate has said he wants it so badly it hurts. But what really hurts is what England are left with."
"The Times:
"Spain strike late and break England's hearts. One more thing - the message Gareth Southgate shouted after the semi-final remains frozen in time as a brief summary of England's pain. One more win. One more tournament. That's what England need to continue to end the wait and finally win something. They've fallen at the final hurdle again. If we're honest, we need more quality and also more ambition. They didn't play well enough and didn't take enough risks to deserve more."
"The Sun:
"SPAINFUL! Three Lions suffer heartbreak again - Southgate and his heroes fall at the final hurdle."
"The Mirror:
"So close ... and yet so far away. England lose the European Championship in the final minutes of the historic final."
"The Guardian:
"If soccer is coming home, it's because this final belonged to Spain. A record fourth European Championship title was the reward for a magnificent performance in Berlin, even if it briefly looked as if England would pull off another illogical escape."
GERMANY:
"Kicker:
"On the trail of the golden generation. The flight of fancy has been crowned: Spain are the deserved new European champions. The team can work magic, we knew that. It fought its way to victory against England."
"Süddeutsche Zeitung":
"Spain's next golden generation. Tough for a long time, then spectacularly dramatic: the Spanish team's 2:1 win against England made it clear that a new era of success is possible for the winners. For Harry Kane, the European Championship final also ends in huge disappointment."
"Bild":
"What a triumph! Spain become European champions for the fourth time after 1964, 2008 and 2012. And England? Missing out on the European final for the second time in a row after losing the 2021 final against Italy."
ITALY:
"La Gazzetta dello Sport:
"Spain olé! Spain on the roof of Europe. Williams and Oyarzabal end the English dream. England's curse continues. It's coming home - and how. Está volviendo a casa. Spain are European champions for the fourth time. Nothing to do: England must prescribe themselves another dose of patience. 58 years of waiting are not enough for another international triumph."
"Corriere della Sera":
"The night in Berlin is Spain's with Nico Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal and Luis de la Fuente, who has created a battleship in a year. Another disappointment for England."
"Tuttosport:
"Record triumph: Spain are European champions for the fourth time. England lose their second European Championship final in a row, Harry Kane's curse continues: he has to keep waiting to lift the first trophy of his career into the sky. The best won in Berlin: Pure talent, sublime soccer, seven wins out of seven."
FRANCE:
"L'Équipe:
"The new kings of Spain. Four times olé."
"Le Parisien":
"Driven by its prodigies, Spain returns to the roof of Europe. The summer hit is Spanish, fresh, catchy, elegant and deserves to be at the top of the European charts. It was the most attractive, complete and beautiful team that took the Henri Delaunay Trophy in Berlin this Sunday evening, prolonging the English curse."
SWITZERLAND:
"Blick":
"The Spanish coronation after a perfect tournament. Seven games, seven wins - Spain are the 2024 European champions."
