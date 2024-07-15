Another debate about a possible extension of the A3

Freeway to be completed in early 2025

In the meantime, however, the construction of the Hungarian highway M 85 towards the Burgenland border is continuing. According to the mayor of Sopron, Ciprián Farkas, it is planned that the highway will be completed by the beginning of next year and will end at the Klingenbach border. He could not say whether this would be in January, February or March. Farkas is in favor of the A 3 extension. He expects Austria and Burgenland to finally announce where the M 85 is to join the Austrian road network.