Criticism from Hungary
Another debate about a possible extension of the A3
In the discussion about a possible gap closure, Sopron is pushing for a quick solution. The reason is the highway construction.
A possible gap closure between the Klingenbach border crossing and the A3 near Wulkaprodersdorf has been the subject of heated debate for years. In the past, the majority of the state parliament has spoken out against an extension, and transport minister Leonore Gewessler also announced three years ago that the gap would not be closed.
Freeway to be completed in early 2025
In the meantime, however, the construction of the Hungarian highway M 85 towards the Burgenland border is continuing. According to the mayor of Sopron, Ciprián Farkas, it is planned that the highway will be completed by the beginning of next year and will end at the Klingenbach border. He could not say whether this would be in January, February or March. Farkas is in favor of the A 3 extension. He expects Austria and Burgenland to finally announce where the M 85 is to join the Austrian road network.
Search for an "intersection"
At a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán - which Farkas attended - back in 2019, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) promised that an "intersection point" would be found soon. Nothing has happened since then. In fact, Hungarians are now no longer allowed to cross the border at St. Margarethen and Schattendorf. For the mayor of Sopron, this is a "somewhat unfriendly" act. Austria is in the process of erecting internal borders. More than 100,000 Hungarians commute to Austria every day, around 20,000 of them to Burgenland, says Farkas.
Solution required
He expects Austria and Burgenland to finally find an "intersection point". If this does not happen before completion, the M 85 will be reconnected to the Hungarian federal highway and we will wait until a solution is found.
Driving ban to remain
What does Burgenland say? The office of Transport Minister Heinrich Dorner refers to the state parliament's decision against an extension and the ministry's stop. The existing truck driving ban on the Austrian side will remain in place in the future. There is also a working group with the federal government to develop alternative solutions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.