“When I saw the bill, I turned white as a sheet”

Mario K. (49) is a worker and family man. He has lived with his loved ones in an apartment in Saalfelden since 2011. "Everything was always fine with the electricity until the bill for the previous year came in June 2023," he tells "Krone" and shows the bill from Salzburg AG: 18,149 kilowatt hours, 6,700 euros back payment. "When I saw that, I turned white as a sheet."