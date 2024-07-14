The best photos
Anniversary: After the star night is before the star night
More than 8500 fans cheered on the 18 acts on stage at the successful 25th edition of the music festival on Lake Wörthersee.
A warm summer night, a good atmosphere, great music - what more could you want? The more than 8500 fans who joined in the celebrations at the weekend in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht-Arena at the Starnacht am Wörthersee enjoyed this. Numerous guests also gathered around the area - and tasted their way through the gastro mile or listened to the sounds with a wonderful view of the water.
The 25th anniversary of the popular music festival was a success, and both organizers and visitors are happy. And anyone who thinks that's it is wrong: "The 25th Starnacht am Wörthersee is history, preparations for the Starnacht aus der Wachau are underway as of today," say those involved - this music festival will take place in Rossatzbach on September 20 and 21.
But that's not all: the cult band "Die Fantastischen Vier" played on the Starnacht stage on Sunday evening! The grand finale before the final, so to speak: the show was moved forward by an hour so that all soccer fans could be in front of the TV or at the public viewing area in time for the kick-off at 9 pm.
"It's so beautiful here!", say the band members enthusiastically about Lake Wörthersee: "It's actually a shame that I can't catch up with my family," says "Thomas D" Dürr in an interview with the "Krone". Because: On Monday, the musicians are already heading home again, where the music video for the new single is being filmed. The album will be released in October!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
