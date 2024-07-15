New dispute over justice is already pre-programmed

Political influence, appointments & co.

The commission's report mainly revolves around the question of whether there was political influence on investigations. Commission head Kreutner also wants to investigate appointments to posts in the administration of justice. The commission has also looked at whether representatives of the judiciary cooperated with political parties and the media and, for example, passed on internal information to them. As the commission examined documents from previous years and also the data from Christian Pilancek's private laptop, the result could be unpleasant for both the ÖVP and possibly also the SPÖ. Fierce political debates and disputes are therefore inevitable.