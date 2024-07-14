False front door
Pure coincidence: police discover cannabis plantation
Inspector Chance was successful in Hallein (Salzburg)! The police wanted to question a woman in her apartment on Saturday, but knocked on the wrong door. The officers were astonished, because a cannabis plantation was hidden behind it.
Police officers in Hallein actually wanted to question a witness in a different matter on Friday. When they arrived at the residential address, an apartment building, the officers noticed that there were no nameplates on the doors. So they knocked on the wrong door of the neighboring apartment by mistake.
Cannabis grow tent
A 25-year-old Italian man opened the front door. In addition to the mistake of the wrong apartment door, the police also noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the apartment. They could also see parts of the living area and a cannabis grow tent installed there from the front door.
During a subsequent search of the house, a total of ten cannabis plants ready for harvesting, another growing tent still in its original packaging, numerous items typical of narcotics such as pipes and smoking devices for narcotics consumption as well as precision scales for weighing the narcotics were found.
Drugs, brass knuckles and cash
In addition to these objects, the police also seized a total quantity of 270 grams of ready-to-use cannabis flowers and approx. 0.6 grams of MDMA, a prohibited weapon (knuckleduster) and cash of around 1,300 euros. The money is suspected to have been obtained from the sale of narcotics.
The accused confessed for the most part. He was reported at large and a weapons ban was issued against him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.