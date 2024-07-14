Mafia suspicion: New investigations in the Pantani case

Camorra intervention?

The climbing specialist was taken out of the race in 1999 after his fourth stage win on suspicion of doping. After the revelations of some renegade Camorra members, the organized crime group specializing in betting wanted to prevent the "Pirate" from bringing the pink jersey to Milan. For this reason, the professional cyclist was subjected to doping tests before the stage in Madonna di Campiglio, according to the suspicion. The tests revealed a haematocrit value of 52, which was above the permitted limit of 50. This test led to Pantani's exclusion.