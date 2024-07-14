135 days until the election
“Duracell bunny” Drexler & job search for governor
While ÖVP provincial governor Christopher Drexler seems omnipresent, his challengers are going underground. There are still 135 days until the election: does the SPÖ "stand-up woman" Ursula Lackner have any chance of remaining in government?
No, no, we are definitely not voting in Styria today. There are still 135 days to go until the regional elections - but some people have long been fighting for votes as if we were being called to the polls now.
Dates in staccato
VP Provincial Governor Christopher Drexler is omnipresent: in the past few days, he has been seen at the "Hochzeit" at the Öblarn Festival, at Mozart's mass at the Styriarte in Stainz, at "Aida" in the St. Margarethen quarry. And there, in neighboring Burgenland, a second meeting with SPÖ colleague Hans Peter Doskozil at the "My Fair Lady" premiere in Mörbisch.
Also the announcement of the Volksgarten protection zone in Graz with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and yesterday the opening of the Neuberg Culture Days with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen...
Kunasek and Lang on the dive
Some consider this massive presence ("he's on the move like a Duracell bunny") to be exaggerated. The competitors obviously do too: both SPÖ top candidate Anton Lang (who was spotted in Mörbisch after all) and FPÖ candidate for provincial governor Mario Kunasek go underground. Kunasek is certainly following in the footsteps of his federal party leader: Herbert Kickl also likes to make himself scarce.
Since the crash in the EU elections, which turned out to be less serious than feared, there has been a certain sense of optimism in both the Styrian and federal ÖVP. The FPÖ victories in the fall could still be prevented, they tell themselves. First place for the VP in both the federal and state governments could still be achievable - if they fight. And that is what they are doing.
Which provincial council seat will become vacant?
The entire ÖVP government team is doing the same. Because they have to assume that even if they come first again in the state elections, the ÖVP will lose a seat on the government bench.
In addition to Governor Drexler, the current members of the government are Barbara Eibinger-Miedl and Simone Schmiedtbauer, as well as the provincial councillors Werner Amon and Karlheinz Kornhäusl. A new job is being sought for one of this quartet - the posts of President of Parliament and Club Chairman would be suitable.
On the SPÖ side, state councillor Doris Kampus has already announced her withdrawal after the elections, while Ursula Lackner, who has been counted against for ages, is regarded as a "stand-up woman". It cannot be ruled out that everything will turn out quite differently - and that the SPÖ will be thrown out of the government in favor of the FPÖ.
