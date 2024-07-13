Food Report
The great self-deception in front of the supermarket shelf
A recent report shows that our consumer behavior is highly contradictory. Are we lying to ourselves in our own shopping bag?
There is always a huge outcry in letters to the editor and online comments when a new "meat scandal" is uncovered and shocking images of horrific animal husbandry are made public. No wonder, nobody wants to have meat on their plate that comes from a stressed and sick animal that has never seen daylight. Remarkably, we hear everywhere that many people think they are not part of the problem.
We preach organic quality but go for the cheapest
"If at all, then we only buy meat from farms where we have looked at the stables", "I don't buy cheap products from discount stores" or "We only buy organic products of the highest quality" - this is the tenor in many places.
Our farmers work from dawn to dusk to produce food of the highest quality. We consumers have to make a conscious choice when we reach for the shelf.
Maggie Entenfellner, Leiterin der „Krone“ Tierecke
In an AMA motive analysis, 48 percent - almost one in two - stated that animal welfare is important to them when shopping. However, the reality at the supermarket checkout speaks a different language. The proportion of organic meat we buy is a measly four percent. When we choose organic production, we do so primarily for milk and dairy products.
For example, every fourth carton of milk is organic, and more than every fifth carton of natural yoghurt. In addition, just under nine percent of butter is purchased organically and almost eight percent of cheese. So we dream of the beautiful pastures and the farmer with the cute little pig that the advertising promises us so colorfully, but then still tend to reach for the cheaper goods from conventional farming.
Report: contradictory consumer behavior
"This is precisely the dilemma we are currently facing in the debate surrounding pig farming and fully slatted floors. We reject it, have very high standards when it comes to farming methods and production, but then buy the cheapest", says Maria Fanninger, founder of "Land schafft Leben". The association presented its latest report on food consumption this week and highlights the contradictory consumer behavior of Austrians.
Our hard-working farmers must therefore be supported by society and also by politicians if they are to implement the highest animal welfare standards on the one hand, but too few people buy these more expensive products from them on the other. Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig is aware of these circumstances and now wants to provide more incentives to strengthen organic farming.
Austria should remain the number one organic country
From 2025, an additional 30 million euros per year are to be made available for organic farms. "My goal is for Austria to remain the number one organic country," says Totschnig.
But we all have to make a contribution to this, because every time we reach for the shelf, we are also making a production order. Many people are not even aware of how much power they have with their consumer behavior. Anyone who thinks about what they actually want when shopping and then looks at what is in front of them in the shopping trolley can easily set an example.
