Everything comes to an end: the end of the cult sausage stand

It's getting on in years - but it's a cult in the Styrian capital: the popular sausage stand on Dietrichsteinplatz, a regular gastronomic spot for the Red Cross paramedics from the Graz branch. Tomorrow is its "last" day: the operators announce on Facebook that they will be demolishing the decades-old stall and putting up a new one: "The stall has made history!" In the meantime, however, it will be closed until August 5, when it will continue at the same location.