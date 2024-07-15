Freischütz stage
Rehearsals have been going on for weeks on the lake stage in Bregenz - and backstage is also a hive of activity: A visit behind the scenes at the Bregenz Festival.
The audience of the Bregenz Festival's lake stage production has never been so close to the action as this year. The singers will wander around an icy swampy landscape and steer the fate of the "Freischütz" characters Max, Kaspar and Agathe between crooked huts and gnarled trees. The stage was designed by director Philipp Stölzl, who was also responsible for the 2019 and 2021 productions of "Rigoletto".
Two birds with one stone
The result is a stage designed to draw the audience into the action, and Stölzl also wants to work with strong atmospheric elements. There are certainly plenty of opportunities for this. There is also another reason why the dramatic action will take place so close to the stands this year, as the massive concrete core, the basis of every stage set and also home to the backstage and technical equipment, was renewed this year. So while this work was going on, the stage set was being built further forward - a double construction site.
The use of lake water is also new, as Lake Constance was previously used more or less as a decorative element, but this time a basin with a capacity of 500,000 liters is part of the stage set. The artists should not be afraid of water this year, as they will be standing up to 25 centimetres high in the pool, but there are also deeper places where you can dive in and out of the water.
Skulls on the clothes horse
During the "Krone" visit to the backstage just a few days before the premiere on Wednesday, the focus that Stölzl places on the element of water was omnipresent. The most frequently used gadget: the tumble dryer. Clothes drying racks are also very popular, for example for drying skull masks and whole bundles of ribs. The most popular footwear for all employees: rubber boots. And sun cream and insect repellent sprays are always to hand, as visitors should not ignore this year's mosquito plague.
Optical cooling on the stage
In the current temperatures, it is hard to imagine that the stage of the opera "Freischütz" is dressed in a wintry look, but wood, steel, polystyrene, paint and lots of putty make this climatic miracle possible. In addition, there is an ingenious lighting control system and a number of other effects to create not only wintry but also genuinely creepy moments. The audience will at least be able to cool down visually.
