Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Freischütz stage

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 10:25

Rehearsals have been going on for weeks on the lake stage in Bregenz - and backstage is also a hive of activity: A visit behind the scenes at the Bregenz Festival. 

comment0 Kommentare

The audience of the Bregenz Festival's lake stage production has never been so close to the action as this year. The singers will wander around an icy swampy landscape and steer the fate of the "Freischütz" characters Max, Kaspar and Agathe between crooked huts and gnarled trees. The stage was designed by director Philipp Stölzl, who was also responsible for the 2019 and 2021 productions of "Rigoletto".

Two birds with one stone
The result is a stage designed to draw the audience into the action, and Stölzl also wants to work with strong atmospheric elements. There are certainly plenty of opportunities for this. There is also another reason why the dramatic action will take place so close to the stands this year, as the massive concrete core, the basis of every stage set and also home to the backstage and technical equipment, was renewed this year. So while this work was going on, the stage set was being built further forward - a double construction site.

Fancy some skulls? Available at the festival. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Fancy some skulls? Available at the festival.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The "Freischütz" is all about the hunt... (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The "Freischütz" is all about the hunt...
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
A Who's Who at the back of the stage, so there's no confusion. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
A Who's Who at the back of the stage, so there's no confusion.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Important: the tumble dryer. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Important: the tumble dryer.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

The use of lake water is also new, as Lake Constance was previously used more or less as a decorative element, but this time a basin with a capacity of 500,000 liters is part of the stage set. The artists should not be afraid of water this year, as they will be standing up to 25 centimetres high in the pool, but there are also deeper places where you can dive in and out of the water.

Skulls on the clothes horse
During the "Krone" visit to the backstage just a few days before the premiere on Wednesday, the focus that Stölzl places on the element of water was omnipresent. The most frequently used gadget: the tumble dryer. Clothes drying racks are also very popular, for example for drying skull masks and whole bundles of ribs. The most popular footwear for all employees: rubber boots. And sun cream and insect repellent sprays are always to hand, as visitors should not ignore this year's mosquito plague.

Pictures from the Freischütz rehearsal (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Pictures from the Freischütz rehearsal
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The Freischütz stage with lighting effects (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The Freischütz stage with lighting effects
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Pictures from the Freischütz rehearsal (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Pictures from the Freischütz rehearsal
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The Freischütz stage with lighting effects (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The Freischütz stage with lighting effects
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Pictures from the Freischütz rehearsal (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Pictures from the Freischütz rehearsal
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The Freischütz stage with lighting effects (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
The Freischütz stage with lighting effects
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

Optical cooling on the stage
In the current temperatures, it is hard to imagine that the stage of the opera "Freischütz" is dressed in a wintry look, but wood, steel, polystyrene, paint and lots of putty make this climatic miracle possible. In addition, there is an ingenious lighting control system and a number of other effects to create not only wintry but also genuinely creepy moments. The audience will at least be able to cool down visually.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf