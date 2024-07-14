Special experience
Emanuel was in a great hurry to see the light of day
The fourth child of a Tyrolean couple did not want to wait until the hospital. The birth took place next to the A13 Brenner highway. It was also a special experience for the paramedics.
They already had two boys and a girl. Now Teresa and Christof Senfter from Mieders had child number four. And this one couldn't wait to see the light of day. In the late evening of June 25, the Stubai ambulance was called to take the heavily pregnant woman to the hospital in Innsbruck.
"The patient got in on foot and we were able to expect a pleasant transport without complications," recalls emergency paramedic Florian Schöpf.
It was a very quick delivery. It felt like it was only two minutes.
Florian Schöpf
Amniotic sac broke on the Europabrücke bridge
But then everything happened very quickly. Teresa's waters broke on the Europabrücke bridge. The paramedics spontaneously decided to carry out the birth in an ambulance. They stopped at the Zenzenhof exit.
After just a few moments, little Emanuel was already looking at them. "It was a very quick birth. It felt like it was only two minutes," says Schöpf. As the baby had the umbilical cord around his neck, the cord was also cut in the ambulance.
Suddenly my waters broke and I knew that the birth was imminent.
Teresa Senfter
"The mother was completely calm"
Paramedic Daniel Köll has high praise for the parents: "The mother was completely calm and not stressed during the entire birth - and the father was also relaxed."
How did it actually feel for the mother? "We already had a premonition that the birth was due that day. In the ambulance on the A13, I had a strong contraction, a short break and then the next one. Suddenly my waters broke and I knew that the birth was imminent."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
