Rap legend Eminem hits it off again on new album

Interplay of the characters

Slim Shady is not dissuaded from this by Eminem himself in the dialog in "Trouble" and replies "You gonna cancel me, yeah?". These dialogues between the two characters occur again and again, in which it becomes clear that Eminem is actually trying to get rid of his alter ego because it is no longer contemporary and is destroying Eminem's career with its provocative lyrics. But he doesn't even think about it and takes more and more control over Eminem, like a malicious demon.