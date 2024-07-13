Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New album

Rap legend Eminem hits it off again on new album

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 11:13

After a good 20-year break, Eminem's famous alter ego "Slim Shady" is back. On his new album "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)", the 51-year-old enters into a musical dialog with the fictional character who brought him his first major successes. Eminem also starts the time machine musically.

comment0 Kommentare

This was already evident in the video for the advance single "Houdini", a homage to the music video for his 2002 hit "Without Me". The theme of the video - how would the provocative "Slim Shady" be received in the year 2024 - also runs musically through the album. For example in the song "Habits", in which "Slim Shady" refuses to be impressed by political correctness and instead raps things like "All these pronouns I can't remember. They or them, theirs? His or him, hers?".

Interplay of the characters
Slim Shady is not dissuaded from this by Eminem himself in the dialog in "Trouble" and replies "You gonna cancel me, yeah?". These dialogues between the two characters occur again and again, in which it becomes clear that Eminem is actually trying to get rid of his alter ego because it is no longer contemporary and is destroying Eminem's career with its provocative lyrics. But he doesn't even think about it and takes more and more control over Eminem, like a malicious demon.

But the album is not just full of calculated taboo-breaking. "Temporary", a song for his daughter Hailie, stands out in particular. And in the last song "Somebody Save Me", Eminem also addresses his daughters and raps about his drug addiction and how he has let his daughters down because of it.

Cancel Culture as a metaphor
In terms of rap technique, Eminem is still beyond reproach with this album, and "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" is also heavily produced by Dr. Dre. In terms of content, the album initially seems like a big statement against the modern zeitgeist, "Cancel Culture" and Generation Z. But on closer listening, it becomes clear that all of this is a metaphor for his addiction. Like "Slim Shady", he fights against it but cannot prevent it from taking control of him and destroying his life.

Ultimately, Eminem picks up on his old recipe for success with his twelfth album. After all, his successful albums "The Marshall Mathers LP" and "Encore" already featured songs with provocative lyrics such as "The Real Slim Shady" and "Just Lose It" alongside very serious songs like "Stan" and "Mockingbird".

But no end yet
In the end, Eminem does not bury his alter ego with "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)". Instead, he raps about his own death at the end: "As they lower me in my coffin, I feel the tears all fallin' down on my cheek."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wien Krone
Wien Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf