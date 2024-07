Brunson waives over 100 million dollars

"Willingness to make sacrifices"

Brunson waived the higher-paid contract to give his team more leeway to sign other players. "Since Jalen joined us two years ago, he has consistently led by example and continues to show a willingness to sacrifice for this organization, his teammates and everyone in the Knicks family," said Knicks President Leon Rose. Brunson is a fan favorite in New York and wants to win the Knicks' first NBA title since 1973.