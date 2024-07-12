Tournament at Heumarkt
Hörl/Horst make it through to the intermediate round
Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst have made it through to the intermediate round of the Elite 16 tournament at Vienna's Heumarkt.
The red-white-red Olympic duo defeated Australia's Mark Nicolaidis/Izac Carracher 2:0 (19.16) in the final group match on Friday afternoon and qualified for the knockout phase in third place after two defeats in the preliminary round. The opponent for the intermediate round match on Saturday morning was not yet known.
Hörl/Horst got off to an excellent start in the all-important group match. Thanks in part to three aces from 41-year-old veteran Horst, the Austrians pulled away to a five-point lead. The Australians fought their way back to 19-19, but two more points secured the set lead for the ÖVV duo. Hörl/Horst also got off to a good start in the second set (8:3), but squandered the lead carelessly. In the final set, the pair improved again and Hörl ended the game with a block.
"Pushed to the end" by fans
After the match, the winners expressed their thanks for the support at the packed, atmospheric center court. "You guys are the coolest. I went down a bit in the second set, but you pushed me to the end," said Hörl, who was particularly strong in the side-out and blocking game. Veteran Horst also showed great improvement compared to the first two group matches and echoed the thanks to the spectators: "You make this tournament the best in the world. Thank you very, very much."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.