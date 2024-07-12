Hörl/Horst make it through to the intermediate round

"Pushed to the end" by fans

After the match, the winners expressed their thanks for the support at the packed, atmospheric center court. "You guys are the coolest. I went down a bit in the second set, but you pushed me to the end," said Hörl, who was particularly strong in the side-out and blocking game. Veteran Horst also showed great improvement compared to the first two group matches and echoed the thanks to the spectators: "You make this tournament the best in the world. Thank you very, very much."