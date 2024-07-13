Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Head still on the run

1.8 million euros taken in bank burglaries

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 06:00

The break-ins were well thought out: a safe deposit box was rented. They were left alone in the vault, the lockers were broken into and emptied in the blind spot of the surveillance cameras. Three men are now sitting in court in Korneuburg for this - but they are only likely to have played minor roles.

comment0 Kommentare

A gang of safe deposit box burglars is said to have stolen a hefty sum of 1.8 million euros in just three attacks - at least that's what the public prosecutor's office is accusing them of.

Criminal mastermind still on the run
The picture that emerges after a short time at the Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria) is quite different: the three men in the dock only played minor roles in the well-planned coups. "Our client only interpreted at the bank counter," says lawyer Philipp Wolm, who is defending the third defendant (46) together with Peter Philipp. Their colleagues Rudolf Mayer and Klaus Ainedter about their client (45): "He was just a lookout."

The prominent Viennese lawyers in the Korneuburg Regional Court (from left to right): Peter Philipp, Rudolf Mayer, Dominik Wild, Klaus Ainedter and Philipp Wolm (Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)
The prominent Viennese lawyers in the Korneuburg Regional Court (from left to right): Peter Philipp, Rudolf Mayer, Dominik Wild, Klaus Ainedter and Philipp Wolm
(Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)

So who was the mastermind behind the sophisticated burglaries? A fugitive, untraceable for the Austrian justice system. He was the one who had recruited the three accused - with the promise of big money. However, he had ultimately broken into the lockers in the blind spot of the surveillance cameras on his own.

Acquittal and guilty verdict
And that is also the view of the jury. The 45-year-old received a merciful 30 months in prison for watching. "Our client's remorse was not expressed in words, but in deeds," Rudolf Mayer emphasized, pointing out that the second defendant had already paid back his share of the loot.

The 46-year-old was acquitted. "There was no proof that our client knew that he was going down there to break in," says lawyer Peter Philipp. The trial against the first defendant, defended by Dominik Wild, will continue on Monday. He is also alleged to have run a cannabis plantation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf