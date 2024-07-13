New "cab" service
Before the festival summer: Uber launches in St. Pölten
Order the desired ride with one click via app: In addition to the provincial capital, the service with local cab companies is now also available in Krems.
In around a month's time, the Frequency Festival in St. Pölten will once again be all about summer, sun and party fun! A new service will ensure that visitors - and everyone else in the provincial capital - can get home safely this year: the Uber mobility platform will be launched here and in Krems just in time for the start of the festival.
True to the motto: "Movement is what drives us", the "cabs" are now making their rounds in all provincial capitals and beyond to mark the tenth anniversary. Uber partners are local, licensed cab operators who receive additional rides and revenue via the Uber app. The desired ride (including stops) can be ordered with just one click, and the fare is also calculated in advance.
Welcome campaign at the start
"We are continuously expanding our service. Our primary goal is to offer the public an affordable, safe and reliable alternative to their own car," explains Martin Essl, Managing Director of Uber Austria. At the same time, the aim is to complement local public transport in the best possible way.
To mark the launch of the Uber app, there is a special welcome promotion for users: with the code "HISTPOLTEN", users in St. Pölten and Krems receive up to 20 euros per trip "for free" for two journeys.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
