Two months after closing: demolition of furniture store begins

When will the construction of the new headquarters of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich in Goethestrasse in Linz begin? Since the laying of cables began months ago and then XXXLutz pulled the plug on its furniture store at the beginning of May because the retail giant from Wels was moving into the new location next to the railroad bridge, questions have been piling up for RLB Managing Director Heinrich Schaller. He remained evasive, leaving it open as to whether the excavators would be rolling in this year or next year.