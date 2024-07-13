Becomes bank headquarters
Two months after closing: demolition of furniture store begins
On May 4, XXXLutz on Goethestrasse in Linz closed for good as the furniture retail giant moved to a new location on the Danube. What will happen to the old store? It will be demolished! From Monday, the excavators will be rolling in to make way for the new headquarters of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich.
When will the construction of the new headquarters of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich in Goethestrasse in Linz begin? Since the laying of cables began months ago and then XXXLutz pulled the plug on its furniture store at the beginning of May because the retail giant from Wels was moving into the new location next to the railroad bridge, questions have been piling up for RLB Managing Director Heinrich Schaller. He remained evasive, leaving it open as to whether the excavators would be rolling in this year or next year.
Wooden construction fences have been erected
But now there is movement in the project: the XXXLutz lettering still hangs on the façade of the building, next to it a banner with information about the sale, which had run until closing time. The furniture retailer's flags are also still flying. In the last few days, wooden fences have been erected behind which the garage entrance, ground floor and entrance have disappeared.
And: demolition work on the empty furniture store will start on Monday. How long will it take? It is expected to take four months, they say. This means that the former retail store will be razed to the ground by the end of the year.
Start of construction not yet fixed
It is not yet clear exactly when construction of the RLB headquarters will begin on the site, but it will probably not be until next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.