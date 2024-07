Will her own party bring down Ursula von der Leyen?

The parliamentary group meeting of the united European Conservatives a few days ago was more entertaining. EPP leader Manfred Weber made an energetic effort to convince the old and new parliamentarians to support von der Leyen. But it's not really working. "She is currently promising everyone everything. Ursula von der Leyen is only interested in Ursula von der Leyen and not in Europe," an Austrian Brussels functionary scoffed. This unflattering opinion is shared by French, Irish and German MEPs.