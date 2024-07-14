Four simple exercises
Sleep better: Yoga instead of counting sheep
After a long day, you just don't feel like getting a good night's sleep? Then why not give Yin Yoga a try? Here you will find simple exercises that are ideal as an evening relaxation ritual.
Do you lie in bed tired after a long day but can't fall asleep? Are your thoughts spinning around incessantly and not allowing you to rest? Relaxation exercises can help you start the next day feeling tired and exhausted. Why not try yin yoga before you go to bed?
This form of yoga does not involve sun salutations or strenuous positions, but is more about calmness and letting go. Sitting or lying on the yoga mat is a good way to switch off and leave the stress of the day and stressful thoughts behind, as Sandra König explains.
The radio presenter runs her own yoga studio near Vienna and shows a few simple exercises in her new book "Pyjama Secrets" (Kneipp Verlag Wien, ISBN 978-3-7088-0851-2), which can be combined as the mood takes you. All you need is a mat, tools such as cushions, blankets or yoga blocks and a maximum of 30 minutes.
Gentle exercises to relax
It is important to always go as slowly as possible into the individual exercises in order to feel the limits of your body, as the yoga expert emphasizes. Never stretch to the absolute maximum, but stay at a good, comfortable midpoint. Leave the position immediately if you feel pain or an unpleasant twinge!
Once you have found an optimal position, allow yourself to sink passively into the exercise as motionless as possible, without actively helping or pulling. The positions are usually held for three to five minutes at a time. Then slowly come out again and find the next position. You can also remain relaxed on your back for one minute after each exercise. The final relaxation Shavasana is particularly important to really let go. Have fun trying out and relaxing!
Exercise 1: Supported shoulder bridge
How to do it: Lie on your back, place your feet behind your buttocks and have a yoga block or bolster ready. Now lift the pelvis upwards, slide the block (or bolster) under the sacrum, i.e. between the buttocks and lower back, and rest the pelvis on it. Place your arms next to your body. Close your eyes and concentrate on your breathing.
Exercise 2: Lying twist right/left
Execution: Lie on your back, spread your arms out to the right and left at shoulder height. Let both knees sink to the left at about navel height. If the knees do not touch the floor, place a block underneath. To release the posture, gently activate the abdominal muscles to support the lower back. Then switch sides. Always hold the position on both sides for the same number of minutes or breaths.
Exercise 3: Child
Execution: From a quadruped position, sit on your heels, close your knees or open them slightly so that you can rest your stomach either on your thighs or between them. Place your forehead on the floor, either stretch your arms forward or lay them back next to your legs and relax your shoulders. The exercise is particularly relaxing if the upper body is resting on a large cushion.
Exercise 4: Shavasana
Execution: Lie on your back, relax your feet, let your toes fall outwards to the left and right. Shoulder blades sink towards the floor. Place your arms slightly apart next to your body, palms facing upwards. Gently turn your head back and forth several times, then settle in the middle. The entire spine forms a line. Pull your chin slightly towards your chest, lengthening your neck. Enjoy the position and breathe in and out naturally.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
