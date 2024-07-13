Free running prohibited
Municipality turns every dog owner into an animal abuser
For most dog owners, there is probably nothing better than ending the day in the evening sunshine with their four-legged friend on wide-open country lanes. But if a mayor in Burgenland has his way, dogs will no longer be allowed off the lead, even if there is no one around.
There is excitement among dog lovers in Krensdorf in the Burgenland district of Mattersburg. From now on, the leash requirement will be enforced throughout the entire municipal area - regardless of which dog it is and whether you are out and about on the main road or on one of the extensive country lanes.
The leash requirement is always determined by the respective municipality, so the legal situation is different everywhere. The general rule is that dogs in the local area must be secured with a muzzle or lead. Outside the town signs, dogs are usually allowed to run free.
Problematic from an animal welfare perspective
And rightly so, as the Animal Welfare Act clearly states that "dogs must be given sufficient opportunity to exercise at least once a day in accordance with their need for exercise". However, breeds that enjoy exercise, such as huskies, border collies or Weimaraners, can hardly be physically exercised if they are kept on a lead for the entire walk.
So if the legislator - in this case the mayor of Krensdorf - imposes a complete leash requirement, he should at least provide appropriate dog zones in which dogs can run around in a species-appropriate manner. Otherwise he automatically makes every dog owner an animal abuser.
This is stated in the Animal Welfare Act:
- Municipalities are obliged to promote animal welfare concerns.
- Dogs must be given sufficient opportunity to run around at least once a day, according to their need for exercise.
- If dogs are required to be kept on a lead, suitable alternatives, i.e. appropriate exercise areas, must be offered.
Ombudswoman appeals
But in the Burgenland municipality in question, this is not the case. The responsible animal welfare ombudswoman Gabriele Velich also got involved and explained her concerns to Mayor Karl Izmeny - without success for the time being.
"I understand the idea behind the leash requirement - you want to protect the population and wild animals from attacks. But this measure is counterproductive, because if I deny dogs their free run, I create even more problematic behavior in them. It is particularly important for puppies to be allowed to explore their environment and to be trained to recall. From an animal welfare point of view, this is a clear violation, and politicians are called upon to find new ways forward," says Velich.
Search for solutions
The animal welfare expert cites examples of better solutions. In her eyes, even a tiny fenced-in dog zone is not the last word in wisdom and a solution that suits everyone. However, the ball is still in the mayor's court to consider all factors - including animal welfare - and find a solution that is satisfactory for everyone.
From an animal welfare perspective, this is a clear violation and politicians are called upon to find new ways forward
Gabriele Velich, Tierschutzombudsfrau Burgenland
"The problem is not limited to this current example, unfortunately many municipalities are implementing this. I know of projects in Vienna and Baden, but also in Germany and Vorarlberg, where the solution is different. Here there are large zones where dogs can be taken off the lead for a limited time and place. Of course, you also have to involve the hunting community, for whom the protection of game is paramount," says Velich in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Municipal employees severely overstretched
The "Krone" also wanted to ask the mayor about the matter and tried to contact him by telephone. An employee waved them off and let them know that no one was available for an interview. With the words "We don't need a newspaper!", he ended the call by hanging up.
Animal lovers can now see for themselves how important animal welfare and courteous treatment are at the Krensdorf municipal office.
