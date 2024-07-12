Salary increase beckons
AC Milan want to bolster their squad for the new season and are looking towards Austria: the northern Italian club have begun negotiations with Red Bull Salzburg to sign central defender Strahinja Pavlovic, according to the Italian sports daily "Gazzetta dello Sport".
The Serbian is on the wish list of Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, the new Milan coach.
In order to lure the 23-year-old Pavlovic to Milan, AC Milan are offering to almost double his salary from 700,000 euros to 1.2 million euros a year, the paper reported. The "Rossoneri" want to pay a transfer fee of 20 million euros for the professional, who has been under contract with Salzburg since 2022.
Vacation in Ibiza
Pavlovic's international experience is what convinced the Milanese, reported the Gazzetta dello Sport. Despite his young age, he has already played 38 international matches as a Serbian international, including at a World Cup and a European Championship. According to the newspaper, Strahinja is currently spending a vacation in Ibiza with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic, star striker at Juventus Turin, against whom he could play in Serie A next season.
Is Morata also coming?
After parting ways with coach Stefano Pioli, AC Milan are focusing on a fresh start. The Lombardy top flight club is looking to sign Spanish international Alvaro Morata, among others.
As reported by the "Gazzetta dello Sport", the club wants to pay a transfer fee of 13 million euros for the captain of the Spanish national team - who has played for Atletico Madrid since 2022. The 31-year-old is set to receive a three-year contract and earn four million euros per season. It would be his fifth transfer in total between La Liga and Serie A.
