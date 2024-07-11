Colleague as first aider
Tree swept away forest worker (38) – seriously injured
Upper Austria recorded four accidents at work on Thursday. In Klaus an der Pyhrnbahn, for example, a tree started to slide at midday and took a 38-year-old forestry worker with it. The first responder was a work colleague who drove the seriously injured man down to the valley, where he was taken by the rescue team.
The 38-year-old from Spital am Pyhrn was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon while carrying out woodwork. While cutting down a beech tree in Klaus an der Pyhrnbahn, a tree started to slide on the steep terrain and took the worker with it. A work colleague brought him down to the valley by car, where he was taken by the ambulance and admitted to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr.
Hand caught in the press
Unfortunately, this was not the only accident at work on Thursday in Upper Austria. Earlier that morning, at around 8.30 am, a worker (30) from Ohlsdorf was flown to the UKH in Linz with serious injuries. The man was trying to pull a workpiece out of an open press when it suddenly closed automatically and trapped the worker's left hand. A colleague immediately activated the emergency switch to open the press.
Excavator driver ran over colleague's foot
Almost at the same time, a 23-year-old man from Altheim reached into a running screw conveyor. The man suffered injuries to his right hand and was taken to Braunau hospital.
And on a construction site in Senftenbach, a 35-year-old man ran over his colleague's (52) left foot with a wheeled excavator, causing the front tire to come to a standstill on his foot. Startled by the loud cries of the injured man, the 35-year-old lifted the front wheels of the excavator with the shovel so that the foot could be freed. A rescue helicopter flew the worker to the accident hospital in Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
