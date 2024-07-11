Tree swept away forest worker (38) – seriously injured

Hand caught in the press

Unfortunately, this was not the only accident at work on Thursday in Upper Austria. Earlier that morning, at around 8.30 am, a worker (30) from Ohlsdorf was flown to the UKH in Linz with serious injuries. The man was trying to pull a workpiece out of an open press when it suddenly closed automatically and trapped the worker's left hand. A colleague immediately activated the emergency switch to open the press.