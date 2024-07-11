Hattmannsdorfer said:
“Becoming LH is not part of my life plan”
Provincial Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (44) will put his announced resignation into action in October and step onto the federal political stage. Is the man from Linz making a concession to the FPÖ? The future member of the National Council has a clear opinion on a possible blue coalition partner at federal level.
A week ago it was announced that Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer was swapping his place in the provincial government for the powerful post of Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce in Vienna. This coup came as a surprise to many, although insiders always knew that the ÖVP politician was aiming higher.
The 44-year-old was regarded as the crown prince of Governor Thomas Stelzer and always had more pull on his skis than many in the party would have liked. With clear edges and tough statements on integration policy, he is seen as a hardliner in the People's Party, but also as a liaison to the FPÖ. Is he already working on an ÖVP-FPÖ coalition in the background?
"Krone": Your closest circle has known for four weeks that you would be leaving provincial politics and moving to Vienna. Did you have to think long and hard about leaving?
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer: I didn't take the decision lightly. I have been active in provincial politics for more than 20 years, I have modernized and reformed the social department. But anyone who knows me knows that I am a political person through and through. I have never made a secret of the fact that I would also be interested in working in management. The Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce is simply so unique in its combination of politics, business and management.
"Krone": Has Upper Austria ultimately become too small for you?
Hattmannsdorfer: Not at all. I feel at home in Upper Austria, my attachment remains. I didn't have this job on my radar, not even the timing.
"Krone": Energy costs are too high, many laws are excessive, EU regulations are almost impossible to implement in practice and the tax burden is enormous. Many companies are therefore considering relocating abroad. What needs to change?
Hattmannsdorfer : The question of fate is the demographic change in our country. Especially for the labor market, for prosperity and for the economy. That is why the focus is on labor market policy and the framework conditions.
"Krone": What would you say to an entrepreneur who is considering moving abroad?
Hattmannsdorfer : There are clear announcements in Karl Nehammer's Austria Plan, which deals with the issues of making the tax system more attractive and making location factors more attractive. We are in a competition. I can contribute my experience as a provincial councillor from a strong economic region to my work.
"Krone": Has Upper Austria always done better than the rest of Austria?
Hattmannsdorfer: One should always remain humble. But I believe that the things we have implemented in recent years have developed positively. There are a few points in Upper Austria that can definitely be adapted for Austria.
"Krone": It was recently said that we will hear more from Hattmannsdorfer in the future than some people think he is capable of. What can people expect from you?
Hattmannsdorfer: That I address problems openly and unequivocally. I have managed my department in a very socially responsible manner. I will continue to use this style in my new role.
"Krone": Violent refugees should be deported, those willing to integrate should be accepted. You are known for taking a very hard line on integration policy. That is very reminiscent of the FPÖ.
Hattmannsdorfer: There is one major difference to the FPÖ. We have a promise of advancement. People who integrate should have opportunities. We focus on working together in society and not against each other.
"Krone": What happens if the FPÖ wins the election?
Hattmannsdorfer : We have noticed recently that more people are turning away from Kickl and the FPÖ. They see that Kickl is a security risk for the Republic and endangers social cohesion.
"Krone": Your government colleague Manfred Haimbuchner sees you as a link to the FPÖ. And it would also be a good fit on a personal level, he says. Can the blue-black coalition in Upper Austria be a model for a coalition at federal level?
Hattmannsdorfer: A coalition needs two prerequisites. The overlap in terms of content and the personal relationship. As long as there is a Herbert Kickl at the head of the FPÖ, that is impossible.
"Krone": And if the person at the head of the FPÖ is no longer called Herbert Kickl?
Hattmannsdorfer: This decision is not up to the ÖVP. The match is completely open, there is a duel between the ÖVP and the FPÖ.
Who is Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer?
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer was a student when he took up his first job for the ÖVP: he was the chauffeur of ÖVP strategist Michael Strugl, who is regarded as one of his political foster fathers. His career then took off: assistant, provincial party secretary, member of parliament and provincial councillor. The economics graduate (JKU) studied in Indonesia and continued his education in the USA and Taiwan. He is married and has two sons (7, 10).
"Krone": Polls suggest that an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition in the federal government would work out. With the SPÖ, you would need a third party. What do you prefer?
Hattmannsdorfer: It's about the ÖVP becoming number 1. This goal is achievable, it is possible. In general, I am a fan of a solid two-party coalition, but it remains to be seen with whom that will work out.
"Krone": LH Thomas Stelzer will be 60 years old at the 2027 state elections. That would be an ideal time for you to return home.
Hattmannsdorfer : Becoming governor is not part of my life plan.
"Krone": What will you miss most?
Hattmannsdorfer: My colleagues in the office and in the social department. They were crucial to my success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.