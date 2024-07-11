“Becoming LH is not part of my life plan”

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer: I didn't take the decision lightly. I have been active in provincial politics for more than 20 years, I have modernized and reformed the social department. But anyone who knows me knows that I am a political person through and through. I have never made a secret of the fact that I would also be interested in working in management. The Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce is simply so unique in its combination of politics, business and management.