The law is clear, but:
Many people are available for their boss even when on vacation
Private life and work used to be strictly separated. However, according to a survey, two thirds now leave their cell phones or laptops turned on at the beach, pool or hotel.
Summer, sun and sea - one person is lying on the beach, the other is on an active vacation. Suddenly the smartphone rings or a WhatsApp message makes itself heard. It's the boss. The question: Should I respond?
Just let it ring
The law is clear: "I don't have to pick up the phone if my boss calls during my free time. I can switch off my cell phone, unplug my landline and completely remove myself from any contactability," explains Martin Müller, labor law expert at the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB). It doesn't matter whether someone is employed full-time or part-time or has an all-in contract. The situation is different if on-call duty has been expressly agreed.
Interruptions are the order of the day
Supervisors contacting their employees outside of working hours is not an outlier in the Internet age. In a survey in the ÖGB community, 93% answered yes to the question of whether they had ever been contacted during their free time. Many are not even aware that this is an interruption to their rest time. The fact is that every hour worked during free time must be compensated.
Incidentally, Finns and Swedes are the most likely to have their rest interrupted, while employees in Lithuania, Spain and Cyprus have their rest.
Young people are more in favor of boundaries
A recent survey by the digital association Bitkom revealed that two thirds of employees who have planned a summer vacation this year are available for work during this time. Surprisingly, the generation that has already grown up with digital media is better at keeping their distance. According to the survey, "only" half of employees aged 16 to 29 said they would be taking off work or texting back this summer, compared to 73% of 50 to 64-year-olds.
The reasons include the fact that superiors and colleagues expect them to be available off duty. For others, customer expectations play a decisive role.
Only 15 percent want to be available on vacation
However, only 15 percent state that they want to be reachable during their time off. "Holidays should only be interrupted in urgent emergencies. Employers are responsible for organizing substitute solutions in good time and agreeing clear internal company regulations for availability during absences," says Bitkom Managing Director Bernhard Rohleder.
The separation between work and time off is a fairly frequent topic of conversation in therapist Martin Tomek's practice.
"Krone": Mr. Tomek, how should you switch off on vacation?
Martin Tomek: Switching into vacation mode and relaxing is important. Switch off all your work equipment and do things that you enjoy. Mindfulness or meditation exercises help to clear your head. Concentrate on conscious enjoyment and beautiful vacation moments.
What psychological consequences do work phones and the like have?
In my practice, I often see that constant availability leads to increased tension. For companies, this can lead to more sick days or even resignations. Chronic stress, sleep disorders, burnout and anxiety are the consequences. It is important to develop strategies to set boundaries. Fixed working hours, conscious breaks and mindful use of digital media can reduce mental stress.
Vacation calls - what do they do to the psyche?
It can be stressful and reminds you that you never have time off. This leads to stress, anxiety and feelings of guilt. The effects depend heavily on your relationship with your boss and the way you communicate. If availability is important, it helps to agree times and communication channels in advance. Relaxation periods are essential for health.
How harmful is perceived permanent availability?
Chronic stress, burnout, depression, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure are all possible risks. To avoid this, limits should be set. Fixed working hours, digital breaks and open communication about the need for recovery time are important. Healthy employees are more productive and contribute more to the company's success.
How to make it clear to the boss that it's too much?
Prepare yourself well by collecting concrete examples and suggested solutions. Choose a calm moment and communicate openly and appreciatively, using "I" messages and emphasizing the long-term benefits for the company. Offer clear suggestions and encourage dialog by asking open questions.
