Who is cheapest
New lowest prices for smartphone tariffs
With a new campaign tariff, the mobile network operator Drei wants to take on the numerous discount providers in Austria. In Austria, around one in three private customers already uses a cheap offer from Spusu, HoT & Co. Drei is therefore launching tariffs from just EUR 4.90 per month with the "up³" brand - like the discounters, with no extra costs or service fees. Does this make them the cheapest?
The domestic mobile communications market is one of the cheapest in Europe. The launch of the discounters in 2005 in particular has gradually increased competition and thus lowered the price level. Many consumers have switched from the large network operators to the cheaper discounters. Currently, around a third of private individuals, i.e. around 2.5 million people, already use a tariff from Spusu, HoT, Lidl & Co.
Now network operator Drei wants to strike back with the not entirely new, but completely redesigned tariff brand "up³". The "up³ Smart" will be launched with immediate effect, starting at EUR 4.90 per month for 50 gigabytes of data and 1000 voice or SMS units. For the top tariff "up³ Unlimited" (unlimited minutes, SMS, data; up to 150 MBit download) you pay 19.90 euros per month.
For the first time, "breaks" are possible with the mobile phone tariff
The new offer can be taken out online in the Drei app in just a few minutes - with no additional costs and no annual value adjustment. It is also possible to take "breaks". Anyone who does not need their cell phone for one, two or more months can take a break, but still remain reachable for up to 12 months. "Today we are sending the discounters into retirement," says Drei manager Günter Lischka.
However, it won't be quite that easy in view of the many competing offers, some of which are also very good. Lurking just behind Drei at EUR 7.47 effective costs per month is Lidl Connect, which offers more data and minutes. It is closely followed by Spusu, yesss! and eety.
The smartphone tariff from "Krone mobile" is also one of the best ten tariffs for less than ten euros per month (see chart), as the comparison portal Durchblicker shows.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
