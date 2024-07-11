New lowest prices for smartphone tariffs

For the first time, "breaks" are possible with the mobile phone tariff

The new offer can be taken out online in the Drei app in just a few minutes - with no additional costs and no annual value adjustment. It is also possible to take "breaks". Anyone who does not need their cell phone for one, two or more months can take a break, but still remain reachable for up to 12 months. "Today we are sending the discounters into retirement," says Drei manager Günter Lischka.