Adductor torn
Injury stops Tschofenig in summer training
Due to an injury to his left adductor, Carinthia's ski jumping ace Daniel Tschofenig (22) has had to cut back on his summer training.But thanks to intensive rehab in Salzburg, things are already looking up again. However, the start of the Summer Grand Prix does not seem to be on the cards. Tschofenig: "You learn a lot from setbacks!"
Ouch! Carinthia's ski jumping shooting star Daniel Tschofenig had big plans for his summer preparation! But now the man from Hohenthorn is suddenly confronted with an injury. "I tore the adductor muscle in my left leg during strength training in Innsbruck three weeks ago," explains "Tschofe", who had only completed five jumping sessions at the time and now has to take a break.
Longer break from the jump
"I can still do a lot, I just have to skip the deep positions like squats. I'm not allowed to jump either." The break from the ski jump has also set him back in the material tests. "I actually wanted to work on it intensively. But now I have to concentrate on the basics again - of course that's annoying," says the 22-year-old, who is now fighting his way back at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center near Salzburg.
I wanted to work intensively on the material. That will have to wait now. I hope to get fit again quickly.
Daniel TSCHOFENIG, Kärntens Skisprung-Ass
With regular physiotherapy sessions and thanks to intensive medical checks, I should soon be fully fit again. "This is probably the best place ever for my situation. And you always meet one or two well-known athletes - Henrik Kristoffersen and Lucas Braathen have also been here since I arrived."
First World Cup win in sight
The start of the Summer Grand Prix in Courchevel (Fr) in mid-August is probably too early for Tschofenig. "But I'm a guy who only jumps when he's in good shape anyway." Next season, Daniel will be on the hunt for his first World Cup victory and has learned a lot from the previous season. "It had ups and downs - you can learn a lot from the setbacks in particular!"
