"Still at the beginning"
Chamber of Labor renovates hotel and builds apartments
The Parkhotel Brunauer near Salzburg train station is to be completely renovated. The Chamber of Labor, which owns the hotel from the 1980s, also wants to create affordable housing on the site.
The Parkhotel Brunauer is getting on in years. The hotel from the 1980s no longer quite reflects the spirit of the times. Its owner, the Salzburg Chamber of Labor, is also aware of this. This is why the Chamber now wants to tackle the general refurbishment and an extension.
Located in the middle of Salzburg's station district, it is nevertheless tucked away in the countryside. Originally planned as a girls' hostel and event center, the Brunauer has become a congress and seminar hotel over the years. This will also be the main focus of the general refurbishment. For example, the event rooms will be properly adapted.
"Not just demanding affordable apartments"
The building, designed by Gerhard Zobl and listed in several architectural guides, is to be rethought by renowned Salzburg architects Karl Thalmeier and Tom Lechner. Both are highly decorated and known for their sustainable approach to building with wood, among other things.
But the Brunauer Center is not only intended to be a hotel in the 21st century: Affordable living space is to be built on the site. "We can't always demand affordable housing without setting a good example," says Chamber President Peter Eder. There is a second parking lot on the site that is not being used. The plan is to build around 30 apartments there. "But we are still at the very beginning," says Eder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.