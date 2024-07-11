National Council election 2024
388,000 Salzburg residents are eligible to vote
In just a few weeks, on September 29, 2024, Austria will elect a new National Council. Provincial statistics now provide facts & figures. Around 388,000 Salzburg residents can cast their ballot this time. Flachgau is the largest electoral district.
There are fewer people entitled to vote in Salzburg in this election. Five years ago, 395,640 people were able to vote. Stefan Senn from the state statistics department knows the reasons for this: "On the one hand, it is the migration of Salzburgers with Austrian passports to other federal states or abroad. But the age structure is also changing." In relation to the number of deaths, there are now fewer births.
Flachgau is the largest district
The distribution by district looks like this:
- Flachgau: around 114,400 (around 440 first-time voters)
- City of Salzburg: around 93,300 (around 280 first-time voters)
- Pinzgau: around 63,000 (around 190 first-time voters)
- Pongau: around 58,000 (around 230 first-time voters)
- Tennengau: around 43,300 (around 170 first-time voters)
- Lungau: around 15,800 (around 60 first-time voters)
After the provincial capital, Hallein (13,700) and Saalfelden (11,900) have the most people who can cast their vote in the ballot box. The smallest municipality is Tweng in Lungau with around 160 eligible voters.
This is the distribution by age
The 50-plus age group is clearly in the majority at 55 percent. Voters aged 65 and over make up 28 percent of all eligible voters. For around 22,600 young people from Salzburg, this will be their first election to the National Council, and for around 1,400 it will be their first ever vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.