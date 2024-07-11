Survey launched
Salzburg residents should have their say on tourism strategy
The summer travel season is in full swing. The people of Salzburg are currently noticing this in the crowds of tourists in their city. After the Corona period, Asian guests are also increasingly coming to Salzburg again. Now the city's politicians want to rethink their tourism strategy. The city's tourism company is working on the "Vision Salzburg 2040", which aims to create a future-oriented tourism model.
City residents and Salzburgers who regularly visit the city should also have their say. Interested parties can submit their opinions at www.salzburg.info/vision2040 until the end of July. The tourism strategy will then be drawn up over the course of the coming year. Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) wants to use the survey to "get feedback from the population".
The mayor himself is also focusing on "quality tourism" in the future. "But that has nothing to do with income. Guests should feel at home in Salzburg regardless of the contents of their wallets and have a good time with the local population," says Auinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
