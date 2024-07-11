Men of this age are most likely to be criminals

"Many have experienced violence themselves"

To prevent a criminal career from following a conviction at a young age, more sustainable solutions are needed, such as probation services and other social interventions. Probation assistance leads to a life free of crime for around two thirds of young people, provided it has been completed in full. According to Marecek, those affected must be confronted with their crime and other solutions must be sought. "Many of those who have used violence, for example, have experienced violence themselves and have learned that this is a way to assert themselves."