Press celebrates Watkins
Last minute goal! “England have a new hero”
England are in the final! The 2021 European Championship runners-up beat the Netherlands 2:1 in Dortmund on Wednesday. The "new hero" Ollie Watkins is celebrated.
Here are the international press reviews of the European Championship semi-final between the Netherlands and England (1:2):
England:
"The Sun": "What a finish. England are through to the final of Euro 2024 after super joker Ollie Watkins puts Holland down in the last minute."
"Mirror": "Semi-sational: Super joker Ollie Watkins sends England into ecstasy."
"Daily Mail": " Oh WAT for a night! England fans start ecstatic celebrations after historic late win over Netherlands to reach first final on foreign soil. Players' wives and stars like Adele and Ed Sheeran roar the Three Lions forward from the stands."
"The Guardian": "They're still not playing dream soccer, although they were very good in the first half. But nothing - not even Pep Guardiola's dream of 99 percent possession - compares to the euphoria of comebacks and late wins."
Netherlands:
"AD": "Dutch European Championship dreams shattered after painful exit in semi-final against England. A late goal from substitute Ollie Watkins sent Oranje into mourning on Wednesday evening in Dortmund: 2:1. In the last minute, the Dutch team missed their first European Championship final since 1988."
"De Telegraaf": "Oranje's European Championship dream shattered after late goal. National coach Ronald Koeman's team lost 2-1 to England in the semi-final. In the closing stages, substitute Watkins scored the winner for England."
"de Volkskrant": "For a long time it looked as if the game would go into extra time, but it was substitute Watkins who sent England into the final. In the remaining minutes, the Netherlands were no longer able to prevail against the English."
Spain:
"Marca": "England sneak into the final in the 91st minute: we have a rival."
"AS": "Football always provides names you don't expect, players who didn't even exist until their big night. One of them is Ollie Watkins. Forever. For eternity. The Villa striker put England ahead, a blow to the jaw of the Netherlands and Koeman."
"Mundo Deportivo": "England have a new hero. Ollie Watkins scored a spectacular goal almost out of nowhere and in stoppage time to lead his country to a second successive European Championship final - this time against Spain in Berlin. The Netherlands fail horribly."
Germany:
"Bild": "England madness in the 90th minute! Kane substitute becomes a hero. When everything was already set for extra time, Gareth Southgate's golden hand took hold. Ollie Watkins was the hero in the end, scoring a last-minute goal to send England to Berlin. Extremely bitter for Oranje, but they can be more than just proud of their performance at this European Championship."
"Express": "Late joker goal. Perfect European Championship final: England shatters Oranje dreams late on."
"Berliner Morgenpost": "Watkins ends Oranje party and sends England into the final. The Netherlands are eliminated despite a decent performance."
France:
RMCSport: "After an evenly balanced semi-final against the Netherlands, England secured their place in the final thanks to a decisive goal from Ollie Watkins."
Switzerland:
"Blick": "Ollie Watkins was the hero in the end, scoring a last-minute goal to send England to Berlin. Extremely bitter for Oranje, but they can be more than just proud of their performance at this European Championship. Nevertheless, Ronald Koeman's team is naturally inconsolable at the moment."
"Tagesanzeiger": "The joker stings - England manage to turn things around just before the end. With their best tournament performance to date, England actually make it to the European Championship final."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
