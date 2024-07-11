Last minute goal! “England have a new hero”

Netherlands:

"AD": "Dutch European Championship dreams shattered after painful exit in semi-final against England. A late goal from substitute Ollie Watkins sent Oranje into mourning on Wednesday evening in Dortmund: 2:1. In the last minute, the Dutch team missed their first European Championship final since 1988."

"De Telegraaf": "Oranje's European Championship dream shattered after late goal. National coach Ronald Koeman's team lost 2-1 to England in the semi-final. In the closing stages, substitute Watkins scored the winner for England."

"de Volkskrant": "For a long time it looked as if the game would go into extra time, but it was substitute Watkins who sent England into the final. In the remaining minutes, the Netherlands were no longer able to prevail against the English."