Chaos after more storms, but the heat remains

Thunderstorms again on Thursday

What the weather will look like on Thursday: Residual clouds in the north will largely dissipate and then the sun will largely prevail. In the north, individual shower cells are already possible in the morning. In many places, however, it will be hot and humid again during the day. In the afternoon, the risk of thunderstorms will increase significantly again, starting in the mountains. The thunderstorms may spread further towards the evening. Nevertheless, it will remain hot, with temperatures of up to 34 degrees!