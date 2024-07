The Altach changes are now over

Last year's regulars will continue to play the main role this season, with many newcomers having to line up at the back. Stojanovic in goal, Gugganig in defense, Ingolitsch, Jäger, Bähre and Ouedraogo in midfield have the best cards. Things get trickier in attack. Fadinger, Kronberger, Santos, Fridrikas, Strunz, Bahloul and Lincoln are in the front line, but there is by no means room for everyone. The sporting management and probably also the fans want to see significantly more goals than in previous years.