More work-life balance instead of the “devil’s spiral”

Consequences of the permanent workload

According to Thomas Priedl, Chairman of the Works Council at Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg, the conditions in the industry cannot be compared with other professional fields: "After all, working at night, the fact that days off at weekends are rare and many public holidays are not vacation days or are often even included as rest days is a huge burden in the long term." This is confirmed by vida national chairman Berend Tusch. The result is massive social restrictions as well as physical and mental overload. The aim of the new collective agreement was to break this "vicious spiral". "Although we have not yet reached our goal, we have been able to take significant steps in the right direction," says Tusch.