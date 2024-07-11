The kindergarten is still green behind the ears. You could see that in the Super Cup final, when Feldhofer and Dinamo lost 2-1 to Torpedo Kutaisi. "The opponent only scored three times on our goal." The game is played in the Dinamo Arena, which seats 55,000 fans. "It reminds me of the Happel Stadium, it also has a running track." This is not the only reason why the atmosphere at home matches is not exactly exhilarating: only a few fans make their way to the large stadium. "The soccer here is also different, lots of possession, lots of dribbling. But the players are all very well trained," explains "Ferdl", who starts the European Cup with Dinamo on Thursday: The first qualifying round in the Conference League is coming up, Feldhofer's "kindergarten" has to go to Mornar Bar in Montenegro.