Conservationists warn: Implement new EU law

It's 32 degrees, even in the greenest parts of the city of Graz, even directly on the Mur. "We are all feeling the effects of climate change. Not the biodiversity crisis", says Norbert Hafner, Chairman of the Alpine Association. Several NGOs gathered on Wednesday to discuss the consequences of the renaturation law that has been passed. The basic message from conservationists: "Climate protection cannot work without nature conservation," says Franz Maier, President of the Environmental Umbrella Organization.